Grace Jones is headlining Dimensions Festival in Pula

Iconic, former flat-top-sporting, robo-voiced singer and musician, model, actress and muse Grace Jones is booked to headline Dimensions Festival in Pula. She'll join a flurry of awesome world-music heros, techno DJs and underground acts at the 2000-year-old fort in Pula, including Moderat, Yussef Kamaal and Moses Boyd, Jeff Mills, Theo Parrish, Floating Points, Cymande, Nina Kravitz, Danny blame, Ata Kak, Hessle Audio, Levon Vincent and Dan Synth aka Caribou.

A relative newcomer to Croatia's festival circuit, Dimensions has already established itself as a major player in the international dance music scene, and looks cert to confidently entertain the thousands of revellers who flock to the historic site of Fort Punta Christo. Held at the 2000-year-old fort in Pula, Dimensions boasts an impressive line-up of underground acts at some truly surreal locations - including a dungeon, on boats and inside the fort's moat.

