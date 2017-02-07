Make Croatia Third: check out this hilarious Croatian parody of Trump's 'America First' slogan

Croatian comedians have parodied Donald J Trump's 'America First' slogan after a series of viral spoof videos by other European countries vying to woo Trump to make their country 'second.'
From Germany to Lituania, comedians have followed in the footsteps of the Dutch TV show 'Zondag met Lubach' which has notched up 17 million views. The comedic introduction of Croatia is hilarious. Check it out below.
Look at these great Croatian destinations.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest