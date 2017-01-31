New TV fantasy series 'Emerald City' filmed at Plitvice Lakes

Croatia's largest national park Plitvice Lakes is a filming location in the NBC's new fantasy TV series 'Emerald City'. A modern, gritty retelling of the L. Frank Baum’s 'Oz' stories, the gorgeous Plitvice Lakes provides a suitably enchanting backdrop. Spot Plitvice's magical frozen lakes and waterfalls in the trailer below.
