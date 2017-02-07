  • Blog
There's a new burger and taco bar in Zagreb

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 2:56pm

Zagreb has experienced a flurry of new street food joints over the past year, and the newest from top Croatian chefs Marin Medak and Tvrtko Šakota looks set to be a winner.

The clues in the name: Taco's & Burger Barr keep it simple with a small selection of fillings: pork, baby beef, chicken or sea bass, alongside a choice of three burgers and a range of salads. You can also buy local craft beer from the Garden Brewery and Nova Runda. Follow them on Facebook for the full menu.

Staff writer
By Justin McDonnell

Justin is the editor of Time Out Croatia. Follow him @justinmcdonnel.

For any feedback or for more information email

