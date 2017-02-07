There's a new burger and taco bar in Zagreb

Zagreb has experienced a flurry of new street food joints over the past year, and the newest from top Croatian chefs Marin Medak and Tvrtko Šakota looks set to be a winner.
The clues in the name: Taco's & Burger Barr keep it simple with a small selection of fillings: pork, baby beef, chicken or sea bass, alongside a choice of three burgers and a range of salads. You can also buy local craft beer from the Garden Brewery and Nova Runda. Follow them on Facebook for the full menu.
More great restaurants in Zagreb.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest