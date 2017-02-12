  • Blog
Video: newly-weds snowboard down Sljeme in wedding dress and suit

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Sunday February 12 2017, 5:35pm

Here's something you don't see every day. A viral video posted by Skijalište Sljeme shows a couple ascending the snow-tipped Sljeme on a ski-lift, before the blushing bride and her new husband zoom down the mountain in full wedding attire. An official HD version of the happy couple has since been uploaded by Foto i video studio Duga. Check it out below.

RECOMMENDED: the best Croatia winter breaks.

 

 

 

 

