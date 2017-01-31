  • Blog
Video: walk around the snowy Biokovo nature park

By Justin McDonnell Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 2:17pm

A video of an explorer and his husky traversing the frozen lakes and waterfalls of Plitvice National Park went viral last week. The adventurer Ante Tonči Fabris has produced another video, this time scaling the magnificent Biokovo, the largest and highest mountain in Dalmatia, at 1762m above sea-level. Just take a look at these incredible snow-tipped peaks and glorious blue sky.

Walk around the frozen Plitvice Lakes.

RECOMMENDED: more amazing Croatian national parks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

