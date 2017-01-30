32 fantastic things to do in London this week

This week you can get your fill of perfect pizza at the Camden Pizza Jam, hear about independent publishing at a magCulture talk, work your way through various whiskies at a boozy bash or catch Punxsutawney Phil doing his thing in ‘Groundhog Day’ this Groundhog Day. Make it a winner with these awesome things to do this week.

Things to do

1000 Londoners Movie Nights: Century, Hackney Picturehouse, TONIGHT, £5-£7. Part of Chocolate Films’ new season of 1000 Londoners ’ short films, ‘Century’ celebrates women in London and what it is like to be a woman in the city, through the lives of ten women, born in ten different decades.

Evening at the Freud Museum, Freud Museum, Tue, £27.14. Gain exclusive after-hours access to the Museum and learn more about the work of Sigmund Freud and his daughter, Anna.

Robotics, AI and Society, The Royal Society, Tue, free. Will robots take over? That’s the big question posed during The British Academy’s series exploring how robotics and artificial intelligence could revolutionise society.

Late at the William Morris Gallery: India, William Morris Gallery, Thu, free. Indian music, dance and craft fill the space tonight. Sample Indian snacks and drinks, listen to Bollywood classics from DJ Olaf S East and watch a Kathak dance performance by Parbati Chaudhuri.

Putney Debates 2017: Constitutional Crisis in the UK, St Mary's Church, Thu, £11 to £37. As the UK contemplates Brexit, the Oxford Foundation for Law, Justice and Society is re-staging the Putney Debates, 370 years after the original debate ushered in a new democratic order – and you can be a part of it.

magCulture Meets, magCulture Shop, Thu, £6. Hear tonight from London-based zine, One of My Kind (OOMK) about their recent research trip to Malaysia and their exploration into the exciting self-publishing scene there.

Play Date, The Glory, Thu, £5. A queer comedy show hosted by a comedian called Celeste and a drag queen named Sue. Expect a collision of the cabaret scene's funniest queers and established names from the comedy circuit.

…or check out more events happening in London this week.

Eating and drinking

Whisky Tide Wave, various, Mon-Wed. A series of booze-fuelled events giving guests the chance to samples some fine whiskies.

Hot Gin Roof: The Classics, Ham Yard Hotel Roof Terrace, Wed-Thu, £18. Back again for another winter, Sipsmith Gin's the star of the show at this cocktail pop-up on the Ham Yard Hotel roof.

Brother Marcus Supper Club Series, Brother Marcus, Thu, free. Brother Marcus has teamed up with a range of foodies for a series of supper clubs at their Balham HQ. Tonight they're joined by Daft Puddins.

North London Brew Fest, The Snooty Fox, Thu, free entry, £12 ale and cheese pairing. This craft beer festival returns for three days, with an impressive array of cask ales and keg beers.

Camden Pizza Jam, Voodoo Ray's, Thu. A weekly pizza collaboration with some of Voodoo Ray’s favourite local street food traders and their chefs.

…or check out the latest restaurant reviews.

Live music and nightlife

Ghetts, Roundhouse, TONIGHT, £12.50-£15. Newham grime mainstay Justin Samuel, formerly of Nasty Crew but now forging a solo path with his superior flow, headlines.

The Radio Dept., Scala, Tue, adv £15. The group from Sweden perform their own brand of dream pop.

Stanaj, XOYO, Wed, £12.50. The singular sound of this New York-based singer-songwriter adds an edge to pop soul punctuated by with a nod to 1990s R&B. With support from Liza Owen.

Conor Oberst, London Palladium, Wed, £27.50. The divisive Bright Eyes main man steps out solo, with a set that'll lean heavily on his new album 'Ruminations'.

Bind Launch Night, CLF Art Cafe (Block A, Bussey Building), Thu, £5, adv £3. Disco, lo-fi and deep house from Doppelate and Daniel Hardaker.

Mojo Kojo X Ijoya Ft Born N Bread, Queen of Hoxton, Thu, £5. Dance, disco, funk and hip hop courtesy of guest and resident DJs.

…or take a look at all the live music events in London this week.

Film

‘Groundhog Day’ on Groundhog Day, Prince Charles Cinema, Thu, £7.50. Assuming that Punxsutawney Phil isn’t prevented from making climate predictions by the incoming US administration, this Thursday we’ll know whether or not there’s going to be six more weeks of winter.

Overlook Screening Room: ‘It’s Always Fair Weather’, The Water Poet, Thu, free. Director Stanley Donen and choreographer-star Gene Kelly’s last musical together is an exhilarating – if rather odd – follow-up to the marvellous ‘On the Town’.

Or at the cinema...

T2 Trainspotting ★★★★☆ Lightning might never strike twice, but Danny Boyle and co have delivered a thoughtful, respectable and knowing sequel to 1996's 'Trainspotting'.

Sing ★★★★☆ The makers of 'Despicable Me' have delivered a fun, toe-tapping animated musical about various animals living in the city and pursuing their dream to be singers.

…or see all of the latest releases.

© Scott Rylander

Theatre

Death Takes a Holiday, Charing Cross Theatre, all week, £17.50-£32.50. Death literally does take a holiday in this musical version of the play that inspired 'Meet Joe Black'.

Winter Solstice, Orange Tree Theatre, all week, £20. This dark German comedy about the resurgence of the far right is worth sticking with.

Dirty Great Love Story, Arts Theatre, all week, £20-£45. More than a touch of Richard Curtis to this rhyming romcom.

…or see our theatre critics’ choices.

This week's best new art

Tschabalala Self, Parasol Unit, Tue-Thu, free. ‘My black ass’, one of the opening works in this American artist’s first UK show, is a bold, aggressive, confident and political gif animation; it’s a challenge, a threat.

Michael Andrews: Earth Air Water, Gagosian Gallery, Tue-Thu, free. There’s a strong feeling of the elemental in this rare little collection of work. Paintings like the shadow of a hot air balloon on a beach remind us the landscape is constantly changed by light and weather.

Park Seo-Bo: Zigzag – Ecriture 1983-1992, White Cube Mason's Yard, Tue-Thu, free. Park Seo-Bo is regarded as the founder of dansaekhwa, or tansaekhwa, a hugely influential school of post-war Korean minimalism that looks like abstract expressionism.

One and Other, Zabludowicz Collection, Thu, free. A group show on the theme of identity.

…or see all London art reviews.

And finally



Win... the ultimate weekend package in Connaught Village or tickets and boutique camping to Secret Garden Party

Grab... three-course meal from a bespoke menu at Kaspar's Seafood Bar and Grill at The Savoy

Book… these gigs while you still can

Best of the blog

Overheard in London: this week’s #wordonthestreet

A Soho bar is serving up a butterbeer cocktail inspired by Harry Potter

London's first floating park has just been approved

Seven things you can do to keep up the Women’s March momentum in London