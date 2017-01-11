A double decker bus has been transformed into a barbecue restaurant on wheels

Usually, eating on the bus is frowned upon, but in this case it's actively encouraged. Vegetarians may want to look away now, but meat-lovers can give into their carnivorous cravings by tucking into loads of beefy treats while touring the city on a double-decker bus. The folks over at Meat Lust have transformed one of London’s red buses into a fully-functioning barbecue shack, so you can cruise around London while chowing down on sauce-slathered flesh.

As well as being decked out with a fully-functioning grill, dining booths and a bar serving craft beer from Gipsy Hill Brewing, the Bare Bones Bus will be serving taster plates and exclusive one-off dishes including smoked delights from chef Ben Spaulding, miniature versions of Bleecker’s award-winning Bleecker Black burger, chicken from Haggerston restaurant Clutch and a variety of meatballs from The Bowler.

Meat-loving Londoners can hop aboard by booking one of eight tours taking place in early February. Tours cost £30 and include four taster plates, served at each stop, four beers and a meat-filled doggy bag to take home. Book yours here.

