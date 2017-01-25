A gallery in Peckham is offering arty haircuts

Ever visited an art gallery and wished you could not only look at art but get your hair cut at the same time...? No? Oh.

Regardless, that's what Peckham's unisex salon-slash-art space DKUK offers. It's been running for over two years, but has just relaunched. The central idea is simple: rather that looking in the mirror while getting your locks snipped, you look at art instead. No, that doesn't mean you need to worry about receiving any 'experimental' hairdos in the name of art – DKUK's founder, Daniel Kelly, was a trained hairdresser at Tony & Guy before moving to London to become an artist. For him, it's about merging his two passions into a new kind of experience. And it's a canny business move, too; the income from the hairdressing funds the salon's programme of rolling exhibitions.

So if your barnet is in need of a trim, and you want a cultural experience too, head to Rye Lane. Two birds, one stone.

DKUK is at Holdrons Arcade, 135a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST. www.dkuk.biz.