A gang of smugglers have been caught disguising drugs as tropical fruit

‘What’s the yams?’ So asked Kendrick Lamar on his seminal hip hop LP ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’. Now we have a new answer, thanks to a drugs gang from north London who have been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison between them for disguising classified drugs as tasty tropical fruit.

The crims from Ilford, Enfield and Highbury smuggled in more than 100 kilos of cannabis from Jamaica by dressing it up as yams, and hiding the fake druggy produce in boxes of the real thing. They also dyed crack cocaine orange so it looked like bits of papaya: police discovered the fruity substance in bags labelled ‘Fancy Island Mix’. Best euphemism of 2017? We’re calling it.

