A mass protest against Donald Trump's Muslim ban is happening in Grosvenor Square tomorrow

An emergency protest has been called in London in response to Donald Trump’s executive order blocking travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and demands that Prime Minister Theresa May ‘stop supporting’ the ban. The demonstration will take place this Saturday (February 4) outside the US Embassy in London, Grosvenor Square at 11am. The crowd will march from there to Downing Street, where 28,000 people gathered to protest the same ban on Monday, January 30. The event has been organised by high-profile Muslim organisations in the UK: The Muslim Association of Britain, Muslim Engagement and Development and Friends of al-Aqsa are joined by Stop the War Coalition, CND, Help Refugees Worldwide and Stand up to Racism.

At the time of writing, 10,000 people have signed up to attend the protest on the group’s Facebook page, which reads, 'Trump's ban on Muslims must be opposed by all who are against racism and support basic human rights. Theresa May's collusion with Trump must end'. Following pressure from Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs on Wednesday, May admitted to parliament that the ban was ‘divisive and wrong’ after initially refusing to condemn Trump's actions. The President's decision to ban immigration from a selection of Muslim-majority countries has already sparked chaos around the globe, preventing passport holders from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from boarding flights.

More than 1.8 million people have now signed an online petition arguing that Trump’s state visit to the UK should be cancelled. A parliamentary debate on the issue has been scheduled for February 20, which will coincide with another large-scale protest against Donald Trump taking place on the same day.

Stop Trump's Muslim Ban – Stop May Supporting It will begin at Grosvenor Square on Saturday February 4 at 11am.

