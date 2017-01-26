A streetwear exhibition just opened on Brick Lane

For two days only, the Truman Brewery on Brick Lane is playing host to an exhibition of the work of legendary streetwear designer Massimo Osti. The man behind Stone Island – worn by Drake and whose new acid collection is excellent, and C.P Company – you know, those jackets with goggles in the hood favoured by football fans sitting in cold terraces. With a fascination for military clothing and innovative materials, Massimo Osti was responsible for some serious sportswear. And now is the chance for streetwear fanatics to pay their respects and nerd out over seams and fabrics.

Here's a little look at what you can expect:

The exhibition is free and runs from Thursday 26 Jan, 10am-8pm, to Friday 27th Jan, 10am -5pm. The Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London, E1 6QL.