Afternoon tea, shopping and cider-drinking: your Christmas Eve sorted

Christmas Day is almost upon us. Here's six ways to cram in some festive cheer before the big day.

EAT

Festive Afternoon Tea at Cutter & Squidge

A photo posted by Cutter & Squidge (@cutterandsquidge) on Dec 9, 2016 at 9:11am PST

Take a break from guilty last-minute shopping and relax with afternoon tea, as Cutter & Squidge serve up their scrummy signature Biskies and Dream Cakes alongside festive favourites like mince pies and turkey butties.



WATCH

‘It’s a wonderful Life’ screening

Warm the cockles of your heart before it receives its annual cholesterol punishment during Christmas lunch, as The Prince Charles cinema celebrates the 70th anniversary of this festive classic.

Prince Charles Cinema. Leicester Square. 5.50pm. £11

SHOP

A photo posted by Clever Creations Events (@clevercreationsevents) on Nov 21, 2016 at 2:56pm PST



Nothing screams, ‘I forgot you at Christmas’ like a WH Smith gift card. Don’t be that person. Head to Islington Christmas Market’s quirky boutiques, fancy food vendors and local craft stalls to pick up your last minute pressies.

Angel Shopping Centre. Angel. 10am-6pm. Free

LAUGH

A cabaret show all the family can enjoy, as Le Gateau Chocolat breaks out his unique baritone in this retelling of childhood favourite ‘The Ugly Duckling’.

Southbank Centre. Warterloo. 11am and 3pm. £14

SEE

Come and celebrate the other big festival going on in late December as Chanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, gets underway with a giant menorah plonked in the middle of Trafalgar Square, all lit up like a… 9 branched-candle.

Trafalgar Square. Charing Cross. Until Jan 1 2017. Free

DRINK

A photo posted by Michael Pidgeon (@michaelpidgeon62) on Dec 18, 2016 at 4:52am PST



Get cosy sipping warm cider and munching on Swedish street food in Rekorderlig’s stylish Scandi Cider Lodge, built to resemble a quintessential Scandinavian house. If our cousins across the North Sea keep this much booze at home, we’re on the next flight to Stockholm.



Hungerford Bridge car park. Waterloo. Until Jan 22 2017. Free

Plus, here's loads more things to do on Christmas Eve in London.