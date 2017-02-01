Aha! Watch the whole first series of 'I'm Alan Partridge' at this charity night

Dictaphones at the ready: a pub in Norwood is throwing a night in celebration of a Norfolk radio legend on Thursday February 2.

The main event is a screening of the first season of 'I'm Alan Partridge' from 8pm to 11pm, but they're creating a feast for all the senses by laying on a menu of scotch eggs, 'Ladyboy' cocktails, Partridge best bitter, half-bottles of Blue Nun and Terry’s Chocolate Oranges (superficially damaged, of course).

The best-dressed Partridge in attendance will win a prize – possibly a Roachford CD.

As if this Alan-fest wasn't enough, the event will be raising money for West Norwood charity L’Arche London. Back of the net.

Find out more about Alan Partridge Night.