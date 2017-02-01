  • Blog
Aha! Watch the whole first series of 'I'm Alan Partridge' at this charity night

By Ellie Broughton Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 3:00pm

Dictaphones at the ready: a pub in Norwood is throwing a night in celebration of a Norfolk radio legend on Thursday February 2.

The main event is a screening of the first season of 'I'm Alan Partridge' from 8pm to 11pm, but they're creating a feast for all the senses by laying on a menu of scotch eggs, 'Ladyboy' cocktails, Partridge best bitter, half-bottles of Blue Nun and Terry’s Chocolate Oranges (superficially damaged, of course).

The best-dressed Partridge in attendance will win a prize – possibly a Roachford CD.

As if this Alan-fest wasn't enough, the event will be raising money for West Norwood charity L’Arche London. Back of the net. 

Find out more about Alan Partridge Night.

Guest blogger
By Ellie Broughton
