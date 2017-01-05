  • Blog
Always wanted to make the Big Kahuna burger from ‘Pulp Fiction’? Now you can

By Cath Clarke Posted: Thursday January 5 2017, 5:59pm

Photo: YouTube

No, it’s not strictly in the detox spirit of January. But if you love the taste of a good burger like Samuel L Jackson in ‘Pulp Fiction’, the Big Kahuna is now a reality, thanks to film-loving foodie YouTuber Andrew Rea.

Everyone remembers Jackson’s super-menacing appraisal of the Big Kahuna burger in the movie: ‘Hamburgers, the cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast.' In fact, the Big Kahuna chain of Hawaiian-themed burger joints is fictional (though it does appear in other Tarantino films, ‘Death Proof’, ‘Four Rooms’ and ‘Reservoir Dogs’).

In our food-obsessed times, Andrew Rea has gone a bit gourmet with his recipe for the burger. The original was pretty old-school, a beefy patty slapped between buns with a squirt of ketchup. Running with the Hawaiian theme, Rea adds caramelised pineapple and teriyaki sauce. Spot the difference?

 

YouTube/Andrew Rea

 

 

The Big Kahuna is the latest in Rea’s series, Binging with Babish, cooking up iconic dishes from the movies – including Monica’s Thanksgiving sandwich from ‘Friends’. Now all we need is a $5 milkshake pop-up. 

 

 

 
And here's the original:

 


Can't be arsed to cook? Sink your teeth into London's best burgers instead.

Staff writer
By Cath Clarke

Cath Clarke is Time Out London's film editor. Her career high is that time Gary Oldman left a giggling voicemail on her mobile. Or maybe when Julianne Moore's dog fell asleep on her foot.

For any feedback or for more information email

