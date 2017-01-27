Bake-Off will definitely screen this year on Channel 4

In a magnanimous move, the BBC have waived a contractual clause that prevented Channel 4 from making a new series of 'The Great British Bake-Off' until 2018, paving the way for brand new episodes this year. 'We don't want to get in the way of them reinventing the programme,' an unnamed BBC source told BBC News (wait, they're leaking to themselves?). 'In this instance, we believe it would be undignified to have one public service broadcaster in a potential dispute with another.'

We still have no idea precisely what form Channel 4's take on the Bake-Off will involve. Well, obviously it'll involve ludicrous amounts of cake, enthusiastic presenting from remaining team member Paul Hollywood and (we're assuming here) a big white tent of some sort, but beyond that we're in the dark. We also know that Mary Berry is back on the Beeb this year with an every-night-of-the-week cooking show, which sounds fun if a little exhausting. Still, she must be pretty fired up after that surprise National Television Awards win on Wednesday night.

