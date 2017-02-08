BOB’s Lobster is opening a permanent restaurant in London Bridge this summer

Crustacean-fuelled street-food dudes BOB’s Lobster have been doing the Street Feast and Hawker House rounds for a while now (not to mention trips out to breezy old Blackheath and Royal Ascot). But come summer 2017 – yup, we’re onto summer already – they’re set to bed down in a permanent spot near London Bridge.

Where? Not sure yet. What we DO know is that it’ll be an all-day operation, with a breakfast/brunch offering including lobster eggs benedict, and a menu expanding on existing go-to bits like crab tater tots (bosh), lobster mac ’n’ cheese (bosh) and superlative lobster rolls (thrice bosh!). Clawesome stuff all round, then.

