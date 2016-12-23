Bouncy castles, swimming and sight-seeing: your Christmas Day sorted

Worried about being stuck at home this Christmas watching TV and eating yourself silly? Here's five ways to spend the Big Day out and about in the Capital.

WATCH

There’s nothing to make you feel snug and warm inside like seeing a bunch of brave/mad souls dive into icy water. The Serpentine Swimming Club’s 153rd Annual Christmas Morning Race is for spectators only, unless you want to catch hypothermia on Christmas Day.

Serpentine Lido. Knightsbridge. 9am.

PADDLE

Shake off that hangover and work up an appetite worthy of Christmas lunch with a morning swim in (mercifully heated) Hampton Pool. Waterproof Santa hat optional.

Hampton rail. 8am-12pm. £7.10.

PLAY

Blake Ezra Photography Ltd.

One rubbish thing about Christmas Day: everything’s closed. Apart from JW3 that is, who are hosting a celebration the first night of Chanukah with bouncy castles, music, dancing and food.

JW3. Finchley Rd and Frognal overground. Opens 12pm. Free-£7.

WALK

Fancy getting up at the crack of dawn on Christmas Day? Join this five mile walking tour and you’ll be rewarded with a stroll through the deserted streets of Mayfair, Soho and Piccadilly Circus.

Meet at the London Eye. Waterloo. 5.45am-noon. £129.94 (includes refreshments).

EXPLORE

Tourists always go to the best places in London. Not convinced? Spend Christmas Day in Ripley’s cave of artworks, amazing facts and mind-boggling challenges to see what all the fuss is about. Remember: bring your 3kg bag of M&Ms for the full tourist experience.

Piccadilly Circus. 10am-12am. £13.98 (in advance) to £27.95 (on the day). £16.95 for an evening ticket.

