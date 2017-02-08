  • Blog
Brace yourselves: it could snow in London this week

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Wednesday February 8 2017, 4:33pm

It’s been a good year so far for snow-loving Londoners. 2017 has already brought us actual snow flurries in London (even if it did only last for half an hour) and now we could be set for even more. 

Forecasters at the Met Office have told Londoners they could be in store for 'light snow showers' from tonight as cold air moves in from the east causing temperatures to drop below freezing. Forecaster Emma Sillatoe said that rain 'is likely to turn into wintry showers, snow and sleet as the temperature drops'. More flurries are expected over the weekend, although according to the Met, they'll be 'light and isolated'. 

Some weather warnings are in place this week across the UK, although in London there should only be a few icy patches to contend with. But with temperatures due to rise later on in the day, the snow showers are most likely to occur early in the morning and at dawn, so you'll have to set your alarm pretty early if you want to catch some flakes from your window. 

Image David Holt

Check out these lovely pictures of London in the snow.

 

 

 

 

