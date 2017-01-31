British film stars are trying to put on an anti-Trump screening outside the American Embassy

British filmmaking legends including Keira Knightley, Julie Christie and 'Secrets and Lies' director Mike Leigh (plus a few honorary Brits like ex-Python Terry Gilliam and 'Fatal Attraction' star Glenn Close) have written to the Duke of Westminster, requesting permission to host an outdoor screening in the square outside the American embassy in Grosvenor Square.

The square has hosted plenty of film events in the past, in collaboration with the embassy itself and pop-up film specialists The Nomad. But this screening would be little different: 'The Salesman' is the Oscar-nominated latest from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi ('A Separation'), but the director has already said he won't be travelling to the US for the awards, even if he's exempted from Trump's divisive Muslim ban.

The filmmakers see the screening – which would take place on Oscar night, February 26 – as a way to express their disgust with Trump's policy. And they've put down all these thoughts in a letter to the Duke, who owns the land. You can read it in full here, courtesy of The Guardian:



There's no word yet on whether the screening will go ahead, but we'll let you know where to get tickets if and when it does.

More on Asghar Farhadi's decision not to attend the Oscars.



Everything you need to know about the 2017 Oscars.