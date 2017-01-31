  • Blog
British film stars are trying to put on an anti-Trump screening outside the American Embassy

By Tom Huddleston Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 4:34pm

British filmmaking legends including Keira Knightley, Julie Christie and 'Secrets and Lies' director Mike Leigh (plus a few honorary Brits like ex-Python Terry Gilliam and 'Fatal Attraction' star Glenn Close) have written to the Duke of Westminster, requesting permission to host an outdoor screening in the square outside the American embassy in Grosvenor Square.

The square has hosted plenty of film events in the past, in collaboration with the embassy itself and pop-up film specialists The Nomad. But this screening would be little different: 'The Salesman' is the Oscar-nominated latest from Iranian director Asghar Farhadi ('A Separation'), but the director has already said he won't be travelling to the US for the awards, even if he's exempted from Trump's divisive Muslim ban. 

 

 

 

The filmmakers see the screening – which would take place on Oscar night, February 26 – as a way to express their disgust with Trump's policy. And they've put down all these thoughts in a letter to the Duke, who owns the land. You can read it in full here, courtesy of The Guardian:

Duke of Westminster by The Guardian on Scribd

 


There's no word yet on whether the screening will go ahead, but we'll let you know where to get tickets if and when it does.

Staff writer
By Tom Huddleston 147 Posts

Tom Huddleston is the assistant UK film editor at Time Out. He's their go-to guy for movies about killer robots, bearded wizards and men getting things caught in zips.

For any feedback or for more information email

