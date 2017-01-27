Bryan Cranston will star in the new National Theatre season

Bryan Cranston – aka Walter White off of ‘Breaking Bad’ – will finally make his UK stage debut this year, starring in a new stage adaptation of ‘Network’, the classic ’70s film about a network TV anchor who flips out when he discovers he’s to be fired. It’s directed by the great Ivo van Hove (‘Lazarus’, ‘A View from the Bridge’) and adapted by ‘Billy Elliott’ scribe Lee Hall, who will be in charge of the fate of its most famous line – ‘I'm as mad as hell and I'm not going to take this anymore’. It will play in the Lyttelton Theatre in the autumn.

Other shows announced at today’s National Theatre press conference – which outlines plans for the year ahead – include ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ whizz Joh Tiffany directing ‘Matilda’ writer Dennis Kelly’s adaptation of Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ as its Christmas show, an ‘epic folk play’ adaptation of the story of George and the Dragon directed by Lyndsey Turner, and – next year – Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff starring in ‘Macbeth’, directed by NT boss Rufus Norris, and Annie ‘The Flick’ Baker’s new play, ‘John’.

The shows announced today will go on sale later in the year – the new season, on sale soon, will take in the previously announced ‘Salomé’ (directed by Yaël Farber, May 2–Jul 15) and DC Moore’s Industrial Revolution comedy ‘Common’ (from May 30).

See here for full details of today's announcements.

