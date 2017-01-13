Called Emma? Have a free day out at The National Maritime Museum's Emma Hamilton exhibition

Emma – ‘handsome, clever, and rich’ if you’re a Jane Austen fan, or a pretty lucky name to have if you’re in Greenwich this weekend.

The latest exhibition at The National Maritime Museum, 'Emma Hamilton: Seduction and Celebrity', traces the remarkable story of the daughter of a Cheshire blacksmith, who rose (with a little help from her looks and charm) to become the lover of one of England’s most famous military heroes, Horatio Nelson. And if you happen to share the name of this remarkable heroine, you can find out all about her for free.

On the anniversary of Emma Hamilton’s death – and to honour her phenomenal achievements – anyone called Emma can visit the exhibition for free this weekend (January 14 and 15), and explore more than 200 objects tracing her extraordinary life, many of which have never been on public display before.

To ensure no fraudulent Emmas manage to bag free entry, you'll need to bring ID (a passport, driving licence or utility bill) and have a free day out exploring another Emma's life.

Read our review of the exhibition and book tickets (if you're not called Emma, obviously) here.

