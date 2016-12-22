Can we guess your favourite Christmas movie in five questions?

There are countless Christmas movies (and loads on TV this festive season). But which one is your fave? Are you a stickler for a schmaltzy festive romcom? Or is Christmas all about silly comedies? Perhaps your idea of the perfect Christmas film is less PG? More importantly, can we guess what your favourite movie is in just five festive questions?
Let's find out:
More movies? Here are the best movies on TV this Christmas and the best Christmas movies of all time. Plus, the best movies on Netflix and the best family-friendly kids' movies on Netflix.
Also, here's our pick of the best TV to watch this Christmas.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest