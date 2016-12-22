  • Blog
  • Film
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Can we guess your favourite Christmas movie in five questions?

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Thursday December 22 2016, 4:00pm

Can we guess your favourite Christmas movie in five questions?

There are countless Christmas movies (and loads on TV this festive season). But which one is your fave? Are you a stickler for a schmaltzy festive romcom? Or is Christmas all about silly comedies? Perhaps your idea of the perfect Christmas film is less PG? More importantly, can we guess what your favourite movie is in just five festive questions? 

Let's find out: 

 

More movies? Here are the best movies on TV this Christmas and the best Christmas movies of all time. Plus, the best movies on Netflix and the best family-friendly kids' movies on Netflix

Also, here's our pick of the best TV to watch this Christmas

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is a Digital Content Producer for Time Out London, professional film and TV watcher, west Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest