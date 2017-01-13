Channel your inner Scandi at the Nordic Matters opening weekend

The Southbank Centre’s year-long celebration of all things Scandi launches this weekend. Here are three unmissable things to check out.

Falling Shawls

Outi Pieski

Sami artist Outi Pieski has used traditional shawl-making techniques to create this beautiful installation of colourful fringing which will be unveiled this Friday and gently waft from the ceiling of the Royal Festival Hall for the rest of 2017.

Green side foyers, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall. January 13-December 31. Free.

The Great Big Cinnamon Bun Make

The master baker from the Finnish church in London will be sharing insider tips on how to recreate an authentic version of this Scandi sweet treat. Places are first come, first served and there won’t be a soggy bottom in sight. Ready, steady, fika!

The Clore Ballroom, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall. January 14, 1pm. Free.

Ice, Forests and the Future

Sweden and Finland are 70 percent forest and Greenland contains 10 percent of the world’s ice, but with climate change wreaking havoc, what does the Nordic future hold? Join this talk on the environmental effect of our lifestyles.

The Clore Ballroom, Level 2, Royal Festival Hall. Saturday January 14, 2pm. Free.

Nordic Matters takes place throughout 2017 at Southbank Centre. Read more about Nordic Matters Opening Weekend.