Cheer yourself up on 'Blue Monday' at Young's House of Happiness

So, Monday (January 16) is officially the most miserable day of the year. Okay, 'Blue Monday' might just be a huge PR stunt, but it's cold and we're still skint from Christmas, so any attempts to cheer us up are fine by us. Hoping to do just that, Young's is setting up a pop-up House of Happiness at Finch's pub in Moorgate. There'll be massages, whisky tasting, cake decoration, yoga, tea blending, and, er, beard grooming, to help you feel less bleak.

Young's House of Happiness is at Finch's pub, 12a Finsbury Square, Moorgate, EC2A 1AN. 12pm-5pm.

