Cracking news: The Scotch Egg Challenge returns tomorrow night

A humble bar snack, or a breaded ball of eggy, meaty wonder? Whatever your take on the scotch egg you won’t want to miss out on the Scotch Egg Challenge, which is returning to London for its sixth year.

Both makers and connoisseurs are invited along to join the eggs-travagant competition at the Canonbury Tavern in Islington, which will crown one of 15 shortlisted chefs from across the country as the king or queen of the great sausage-egg-breadcrumb combo.

Contestants will battle it out in a 'Traditional Egg' category and an 'Unconventional Egg' category, which has previously produced such culinary wonders as a Thai Scotch Egg and a white-pudding and sausage creation. All the action, compered by food writer Joe Warwick, will kick off 7.30pm on February 8. Get there early to nab a good spot and be prepared to fight over the leftover samples.

Find out more about the Scotch Egg Challenge.

