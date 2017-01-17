Dance to Beyoncé, Madonna and Drake at these seven tribute nights this week

Winter misery got you down? We’ve got you sorted. Crash your way through the next week on a wave of nostalgia at these seven artist-themed nights. Yep, there’s been a growing trend for nights based around the work and influences of different artists recently, and it’s reached a peak this week.

The Yoncé Experience

Pretty much veterans of the tribute night genre now, The Yoncé Experience is a monthly night playing the very best of Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child all night long. It’s guaranteed to get you jumpin' (jumpin'). XOYO. Wed Jan 18.

Wavy's Drake vs J Lo Special

Celebrate the union of pop’s newest power couple, at a night filled with J Lo and Drake bangers – from 'Jenny on the Block' to 'Hotline Bling'. You could arguably put on a night of music from just these two icons, but Wavy say they’ll be playing other house, R&B, hip hop and garage hits too. Egg London. Wed Jan 18.



No Doubt – Gwen Stefani Party

Don’t speak, I know just what you’re thinking… you want to go to this Gwen Stefani themed party in Dalston. They promise to spin much of the hollaback girl’s back catalogue, plus music she influenced. The Rocksteady. Fri Jan 20.

Burning Down The House

It’s the battle of the Talking Heads nights in Dalston on Friday. First up, Vogue Fabrics’ regular and much-loved ’80s/disco/glam bash. VFD. Fri Jan 20.

Scared To Dance: Talking Heads Special

Indie faves Scared To Dance are also putting on a David Byrne ‘do. They promise Talking Heads alongside their usual mix of indie-pop, post-punk and '60s music. The Shacklewell Arms. Fri Jan 20.

Madonnathon – A Marathon of Madge

Her Madgesty reigns at this night playing only music from the pop legend and her collaborators. There’s even karaoke between 7pm and 9pm. Moth Club. Sat Jan 21.

You Made Me Realise: Creation Records Special



The Jesus & Mary Chain are releasing a new album on Creation this year. Celebrate with a night spanning My Bloody Valentine, Slowdive, Primal Scream and Oasis. The Shacklewell Arms. Sat Jan 21.

