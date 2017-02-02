DJ and sneaker collector Kish Kash shares his favourite spots in London

When Kish Kash isn't hunting down kicks to add to his flashy stash of over 2,000 trainers he's collected for the last 30 years, you can find the Soho Radio DJ chatting about his latest fanboy project – the Greatest Sneakers of All Time exhibition,which just opened at The Archivist Gallery in Haggerston. But exclusive trainers aren't the only way to his heart: he loves his hometown just as much as all that fancy footwear. Here are his five favourite spots in the city.

Pit Stop, Soho and Kentish Town

'The best Chinese in London is definitely at Pit Stop. (The owner) Carol has the food truck on Berwick Street market and she now has her own restaurant in Kentish Town, which I visit often. They do this seabass on rice which is amazing and their duck baos are just incredible. It’s a really wonderful place.'

A photo posted by Hidden Gems Of London (@london_hiddengems) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:07am PST

'I consider Patty & Bun to be the best burger spot in London. Have you had a Patty & Bun burger? You KNOW what it is! It’s just like the most indulgent, carnivorous experience you can have in this city. The burger is just perfect – the quality of the meat, the way it’s cooked, the sauces, the combination of ingredients. It's really something.'

A photo posted by Goodhood (@goodhood) on Jun 16, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

The Goodhood Store, Shoreditch

'The brands that they have, from clothing to footwear to all the lifestyle, homewares – it’s diligently curated. It’s a wonderful store that does some remarkable, cool stuff.'

The Alibi, Dalston

'I’m always around Dalston and my friends run a bar called Alibi that’s always fun – it just gets messy there.'

A photo posted by Kish Kash (@kishkash1) on Mar 28, 2015 at 5:20am PDT



Tolli Cafe and Bar, Kentish Town

'I live in Kentish Town so out of all of the spots, this is the place I’ve been to since day one. Tolli is little Italian café opposite the tube station. The family that run it are just really friendly and the food is exceptional.'

The Greatest Sneakers of All Time exhibition is at The Archivist Gallery until Monday, February 6.

Follow Kish Kash on Twitter or check out his Instagram for more #sneakerporn.