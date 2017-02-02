Donald Trump and Theresa May's 'special relationship' has been turned into NSFW street art

Theresa May’s audience with Donald Trump has already provoked a mass protest outside Downing Street, 1.8 million signatures on a petition calling for the President’s UK State Visit to be scrapped, and now there’s some compromising street art to add to the mix. Paying tribute to the UK/US ‘special relationship’, the colourful mural on Great Eastern Street, Shoreditch shows the two world leaders in a pretty cringeworthy position.
The picture is the work of anonymous street artist Pegasus, who hails from Chicago but now lives in north London. This isn't the first time the 32-year-old artist has decorated the city's street furniture. Last year, he paid tribute to George Michael in Great Eastern Street and depicted Carrie Fisher in her iconic role as Princess Leia on the Winchester in Essex Road, N1.
See photos from the Downing Street protest against Donald Trump's travel ban.
