Eat a Five Star Burger created by London's top chefs

Following two years of sell-out events, chef Tom Hunt and an impressive gang of culinary wizards are returning for another Five Star Burger bash this month. Celebrated chefs and restaurants will each be bringing an ingredient or component to the table, which will then be whipped up into the ultimate burger.

Flavour-filled elements include slow cooked and smoked pork belly courtesy of David Carter at Smokestak, a mojo rojo sauce from Nieves Barragan at Barrafina, and a Dexter beef patty with charcoal bun and Monterey Jack from Tom Barton at Honest Burgers. Lashings of wild cherry- and orange-wood double-smoked aioli from DJ BBQ will be added, and house pickles from Tom Aikens will finish off the meaty masterpiece perfectly.

Deliciously Ella's got a veggie option covered in the form of a chunky portobello, roasted red onion and quinoa patty if beef’s not your bag, and all profits from the event will be donated to Action Against Hunger.

Early-bird spots have already sold out, but more tickets were released this morning (Wed Feb 1). Tickets include Honest’s rosemary salted chips, a welcome cocktail and craft beer from Wild Beer Co.

Five Star Burger takes place at Honest Burgers, Bank, 4 Change Alley, EC3V 9AZ. Sat Feb 25, 6pm–10pm. £25 + booking fee. Book tickets here.