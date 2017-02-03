Eight things you need to know about Secret Cinema's 'Moulin Rouge!'

Secret Cinema's next endeavour is bringing the glitz and glamour of Paris to London with their latest production, which is themed around Baz Luhrmann's 'Moulin Rouge!'. Though most of the details are being kept under wraps, here's what we know so far:

What is it?

An immersive event where guests will be transported back to Paris's absinthe-soaked Montmartre district in the late 1890s. At the centre of it all is Paris' sparkling jewel of Bohemian revelry: the Moulin Rouge. Secret Cinema guests will have the chance to explore the world and meet its oddball inhabitants before settling down for a screening of the hit 2001 film.

When is it?

The Moulin Rouge will throw open its doors on Valentine's Day (when else?) and is set to close on April 30.

Where is it?

The organisers are keeping this one close to their chests, but the full details will be sent to ticket holders nearer the time.

Are there still tickets left?

Most nights in February have already sold out but there are still tickets to snap up in March and April if you're quick enough.

How much does it cost?

There are three tiers to the ticket structure, with tickets ranging anywhere from £49 to £150 depending on which tier you choose and what night of the week you go.

What are the different ticket tiers?

1) Creatures of the Underworld For the dangerous, the uninhibited, and those who are keen to save a few quid. Seating for this section is billed as 'limited', but on the plus side, it sounds like you'll be right in the middle of all the saucy action. Tickets range from £49 to £69.

2) Children of the Revolution This section is for the dreamers, rebels, risk takers, and those who just can't handle the idea of a 'limited seating' ticket. Prices range from £59 to £79.

3) Aristocrats For those who crave that extra touch of glamour and prestige. This is being touted as an 'added value' ticket, though details of what exactly that entails remain a mystery. One thing is for sure: the Aristocrats will be well looked after during their visit to the Moulin. Tickets range from £130 to 150.

What do I need to wear?

The dress code hasn't been released yet, but you can bet your fishnet stockings that ticketholders will be making a big effort for this one. One thing we do know is that casual wear is strictly forbidden at the Moulin.

Anything else I need to know?

All visitors to the Moulin Rouge must be over 18, and photography is strictly forbidden. After all, they don't call it Secret Cinema for nothing.

Wanna go? Get your tickets here.