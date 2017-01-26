Farmdrop is giving away free street food at Boxpark today

We're all feeling the pinch after one too many Ubers over the festive period, but here's some good news. Grocery delivery service Farmdrop is giving away tasty street food at Boxpark Shoreditch today (Thu Jan 26).

The online ethical grocery company connects independent small producers and farmers with Londoners, and for one day only you can grab free-range Gloucester old spot sausages in Rinkoff-baked buns, cooked on Farmdrop's barbecue; a vegan friendly quinoa, organic beetroot and falafel lunch pot and rhubarb pots with crunchy oats and nuts, all for nothing.

As if free food wasn't enough, you'll also get a half-price discount voucher for your first Farmdrop order. The pop-up is going full farmyard, with hay bales, plastic animals and pitch forks, but don't worry, normal size cutlery will also be provided.

Farmdrop will be giving away freebies between 10am and 7pm on January 26 at Boxpark, 2-10 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6GY.

