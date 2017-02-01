Feel like chicken tonight? This new app helps you find your nearest chicken shop

After the Chicken Connoisseur burst onto our radar scouting out the city for the best battered wings, it seems we're all hankering to get our mitts on the 'pengest munch' in London and now a new app is hoping to make our quest for the perfect fried chicken a little easier.

'Fried Chicken is statistically London's favourite food – there are thousands of restaurants,' said Chicken2me's co-founder Tawanda Mark Gavhure, 'yet hitherto a large number of these shops hadn't been digitised.' The app aims to empower peckish chicken aficionados to find shops on the go, covering everything from KFC and Nando's to smaller independent stores.

All you need to do is enter their postcode and watch red flames pop up showing the nearest open chicken shops. Select a flame, and you can click the human icon to get directions to your chosen shop, check opening times and pricing and click the phone icon to dial for delivery.

It's pretty much perfect if you're looking for some sustenance after a boozy night out. Subscribers can also rate chicken shops on a scale of one to five to let other users know how good it was. You can also add pictures of your favourite shops to the map, although there's no video option at the moment, so you won't be able to rival the Chicken Connoisseur just yet.

Chicken2me is currently available for free on the iTunes store.

