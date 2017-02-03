Five fantastic tap takeovers in London this February

Welcome to February, where our bank accounts are barely out of the black and our friends are no longer dodging the pub. Oh, and it just so happens that Craft Beer Rising 2017 is happening at the end of the month, so we recommend that you start perfecting your drinking technique in the lead up to the main event. Here are a few tap takeovers that will help you limber up.

Brewheadz at Brewdog

There’s a chance you haven’t heard of Brewheadz, but let’s rectify that. Head to Brewdog in Camden (February 5) or Brewdog Shoreditch (February 16) for a special tap takeover. The Brewheadz team is four Italian friends who hail from the Lazio region and are operating out of a unit in Tottenham Hale. They pride themselves in using the best ingredients available to produce intensely delicious and drinkable beer. Not exactly the most original of mission statements, but still – check 'em out. Brewdog Camden, 113 Bayham St, NW1 0AG, February 5 from 2pm & Brewdog Shoreditch, 51-55 Bethnal Green Rd, E1 6LA, February 16 from 6pm.

Orbit Beers at the Sun Tavern

This is more of a month-long residency and it's at The Sun Tavern in Bethnal Green. Orbit Beers will be on the menu throughout February as part of the pub’s Tap Takeover Tuesdays series. Every Tuesday, a pint of Orbit will set you back a mere £3. To launch the whole affair, the Orbit team will be there on February 7 for a BYOV session (that’s Bring Your Own Vinyl) and are encouraging drinkers to contribute to that evening’s soundtrack. Music and beer are inseparable for these guys, so find out the stories behind their musically inspired range. The Sun Tavern, 441 Bethnal Green Rd, E2 0AN. Every Tuesday in February, noon–midnight.

Redemption at King & Co

Redemption Brewing will be showcasing their beer on cask and keg at King & Co, making this the perfect opportunity to catch up with their consistently superb beers. If you don’t know Redemption, they’ve been kicking around since 2010 and have a brand new brewhouse and taproom in Tottenham. Some of their recent beers have been real stunners, including a collaboration with Weird Beard Brewing in the guise of a juicy South Pacific pale ale. Chat with the team and savour some of the most solid beers available in London. King & Co, 100 Clapham Park Rd, SW4 7BZ. February 9, 7pm–11pm.

Northern Monk at the Tate Modern

Head to the Tate Modern’s swanky bar for an evening with Northern Monk, a Leeds-based brewery with some pious notions – they’re closely entwined with the local community, have a number of charitable projects under their belt and brew out of a Grade II-listed mill. Their stunning taproom, the Refectory, sees their beer served up alongside some meticulously selected beers from around the world. Their beer is as admirable as their ethos, especially their glorious Mango Lassi Heathen, a mango lassi IPA, and their Neapolitan Pale Ale, which is one of our favourite summer staples. Tate Modern, Bankside, SE1 9TG. February 23, 6.30pm–8.30pm.

Golden hour hitting the taps, ready for a golden shower (of beer that is). 🍻☀️ A photo posted by Mason & Company (@masonandcoeast) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:56am PST

Left Hand Brewing at Mason & Company

This is an exciting occasion seeing Colorado’s Left Hand Brewing Company take over the taps at Mason & Company in Hackney Wick. They’ve been brewing in the US for 23 years, rising up to become one of the most recognised breweries in the country. The brewery is both employee-owned and committed to brewing some forward-thinking beers, such as their notable Nitro series. This is a unique chance to try some of their beers across the pond and – if you’re fast – there’s a limited run of tickets for a tutored tasting with chief operating officer Chris Lennert available. Mason & Company, 25 East Bay Lane, Canalside, Here East, Hackney Wick, E20 3BS. February 24, 6pm–11pm.