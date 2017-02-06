Five places where you can play American football in London

Feeling inspired by last night’s Superbowl and want to replicate Tom Brady’s five Superbowl haul? Let this beautiful dream become a reality (with an audience nearer to 50 people and the odd smartphone) by joining one of these teams in London.

London Blitz

If you're looking for regular practice sessions and games in a close-knit team with a proud history, head over to Finsbury Park. The London Blitz play there and you can enrol with a flexible payment option. Some players are internationally-capped, others have made the transition across the Atlantic, with one even making it onto the TV series Gladiators (no, it’s not Wolf). With a bit of training (95 percent of new joiners are beginners), you could be next football hotshot. Finsbury Park Stadium, Endymion Road, N4 2NQ. londonblitz.com

London Warriors

For those south of the river, there's the reigning UK champions London Warriors in Thornton Heath. Founded in 2007, they are the only Premier South team to offer women’s teams, with both kitted and flag varieties on offer. Notable alumni include former Dallas Cowboy Efe Obada, as well as funnyman Vernon Kay, who must have formed quite a formidable defensive partnership. Streatham-Croydon RFC, 159 Brigstock Road, CR7 7JP. londonwarriorsafc.co.uk

London Olympians

East Londoners can also get a piece of the action through the London Olympians in Plaistow. Despite boasting the most titles of any British team, the 2016 season wasn’t so kind to the Olympians, as they lost all of their games. Before joining, you may have to undergo the rigorous 1000 Pounds Club initiation at Muscleworks Gym in Bethnal Green (good luck). East London Rugby Club, 71 Holland Road, E15 3BP. londonolympians.com

Wembley Stallions

Formed in 2013, the Wembley Stallions may not play in the Premier South division yet, but have lofty ambitions and an inclusive ethic that 'offers safe, fun competitive American football to anyone desiring to play'. Recruitment is ongoing for their men’s, women’s, under 19, under 17 and under 14 teams. LPOSSA (London Post Office Sports & Social Association), 136 Greenford Road, HA1 3QL. wembleystallions.co.uk

Go Mammoth Flag Football

If you’re looking for a more casual experience (i.e. one where you can rock up with a colossal hangover or don’t have to be built like a brick smokehouse to compete in), the Go Mammoth flag football leagues are a good shout and have mixed leagues of all levels in west London. With over 50 percent of members joining alone and awesome post-match bar deals, it’s also a great way to meet people. Burlington Danes Academy, Wood Lane, W12 0HR. gomammoth.co.uk/american-flag-football/london

