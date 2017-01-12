Five reasons why you should be watching E4's 'Chewing Gum'

E4's rude, crude and down-right hilarious comedy 'Chewing Gum' is back on our telly screens tonight for a second season. The British sitcom is set on a sunny south London council estate and follows Tracey (Michaela Coel), a 24-year-old shop assistant desperate to find a boyfriend and stand on her own two feet. It’s proper funny, clever stuff and if you're not already watching it's time you caught up, because:

It's fearless

'Chewing Gum' is not censored. Tracey says the awful things we all think. Nothing is off limits and nothing is too taboo, from dildos and Primark knickers to tampons, the morning after pill and Jesus jokes. Everything, from the camera angles to the punchlines of Coel's jokes, push boundaries.

E4

It's really, really rude

'Chewing Gum' follows Tracey as she escapes her restricted, religious upbringing and tries desperately to lose her virginity. But it's made all the funnier by Tracey's painful lack of sex education. She tries to have a threesome, despite not knowing what it is. At the start of season one, if she ever gets sexually aroused, her nose starts bleeding… and some sex scenes are so cringe they border on painful. But in a really good way. Promise.

It's all about Michaela Coel

29-year-old Londoner Michaela Coel is one clever lady. She's a brilliant physical comedian and absolutely nails innocent yet potty-mouthed, sweet yet filthy Tracey and she writes the script. It's based on her semi-autobiographical play 'Chewing Gum Dreams' which made its way to the National Theatre before catching the eye of Channel 4.

E4

It's Bafta-winning

Michaela Coel picked up best female comedy performance as well as the breakthrough talent award at last year's TV Baftas. And she did it all while wearing a dress her mum handmade. #redcarpetgoals

It's just as good as season one

Things have changed since we last saw Tracey but 'Chewing Gum' hasn't slumped in season two. While the series one finale saw Tracey and her boyfriend Conner walking off into the sunshine in their pants, tonight's episode is set pretty much entirely in the corner shop where Tracey works and charts the breakdown of their short-lived relationship. There's vomit, sexy dances and a fake celebrity boyfriend. Enjoy!

'Chewing Gum' is back on E4 tonight at 10pm. Series one is available to stream on All 4.

Check out the best Netflix series coming soon.