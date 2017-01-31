Five things to know about Drake’s first London show

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:36pm PST



Drake hit the O2 Arena last night. His opening show was a couple of days delayed but seemed worth the wait. Here’s what fans were treated to.

1. Drake has a lot of love for London

Drake loves London almost as much as Time Out, and videos of last night show made that passion clear. He used London slang, told the crowd about spending time here with Westwood, walking through Hyde Park with Semtex (who was in the crowd) and how much he wants to move here.

Whenever Drake said "jheeeze, mudting, mud, shellings"... Ah listen 😂 That guy loves London, word you keep feel it in his voice 😂✊🏽✨🇬🇧 — cute gang (@DOLLFACETANISHA) January 31, 2017

2. Loads of cameos

Young Thug was Drake’s support for the night and Kyla – who he samples on One Dance – came out to perform the track. Most of the chat on social media was about cameos from local lads Section Boyz...

Drizzy just bought Section Boyz on stage...Lock arrf 🔥🔥🔥 A video posted by djsemtex (@djsemtex) on Jan 30, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

...and Giggs, who he's been teasing a new track with.

When Drizzy bought out the Landlord... pic.twitter.com/30teRe8WLC — Semtex (@DJSemtex) January 31, 2017

3. He's still got a big old crush on Rihanna

Drake played both ‘Work’ and ‘Take Care’ and before each unleashed a torrent of slush about BFF Rihanna. ’Rihanna is like the queen of the world,’ Drake apparently announced to the crowd. ‘You can’t have a party without playing Rih for the ladies’.

drake did a massive shoutout to rihanna, claiming she is the queen of music.. and that london is his favourite place on earth — jay (@acehoodflow) January 31, 2017

4. The staging was big budget

Tickets to the Drake show were pricey, and it’s clear lots of that went on amazing staging. He played with a live band, plus dancers and fans declared the special effects were on point. The show finished in front of a giant boom that faded to Mars red, which is probably the most Instagrammed part of the performance. It’s a world away from his tour five years ago when he stepped onstage with just a mic and DJ.

5. There's a big finish

(Stop reading now if you want the set list to be a surprise.) Drake opened with 'Over' and whizzed through old favourites like 'Crew Love' in 30-second bites, focussing more on his newer stuff. But he finished on the more trappy side of his career, leaning on big recent hits like 'Jumpman' and 'Legend'.

