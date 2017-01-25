Five ways to celebrate Burns Night in London

It's Burns Night this week, which is London's cue to start eating haggis, ceilidh-dancing, knocking back whisky and generally trying to celebrate as hard as Scotland does. So grab your favourite lads and lassies and raise a dram: it’s time to toast Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns at one of these five foot-stomping parties around London, whatever you're looking for.
The best Burns Night party for... Dancing
Ceilidh Club
If you’re looking to shake your stuff Scottish-style, head to a Ceilidh Club Burns Night party where three hours of live music and dancing with a band and caller will be popping off. Expect the ‘Address to a Haggis’ at half time and a buffet to keep you fuelled until 11pm when ‘Auld Lang Syne’ will ring out to end the night. Hammersmith Town Hall. January 27-28 (also at Cecil Sharp House Friday January 27).
The best Burns Night party for... Feasting
Kerb present Burns Hootenanny
Street foodies Kerb are putting on a Burns Hootenanny with all the essentials for a kilted knees-up: haggis, Highland-themed games, a whisky den, ceilidh and a poetry-slam corner. The Wild Game Co will have haggis-heavy mac ’n’ cheese and scotch eggs, while Ghetto Grillz will be serving chicken schnitzel filled with the stuff. Monkey Shoulder will have Scottish-themed cocktails on lockdown and the Monster Ceilidh Band will be bringing the beats. The Biscuit Factory, Bermondsey. January 27-28.
The best Burns Night party for... Mending a broken heart
The D-Word present: Divorce Ceilidh
Forget romance, this ceilidh doubles up as a celebration of the organiser’s recent divorce. After having a ceilidh at her wedding, Jane Welsh felt it apt to mark its end with one too, so she’s throwing a massive party. All experience levels are welcome and kilts are encouraged but not compulsory. Money raised will go to charity and the evening will also celebrate the launch of the D-Word site, designed to support those going through divorce or separation.
Battersea Arts Centre. Friday January 27.
The best Burns Night party for... Drinking
Burns Night at The Sun Tavern
Raise a glass to Rabbie at The Sun Tavern, where the bartenders have been busy concocting a selection of tasty whisky-based cocktails as a tribute to the great Scottish poet. Choose from an 1887, For Rhyme Nor Raisin or Deer Stalker tipple and accompany it with a haggis scotch egg from Pig & Hay. The Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green. Wednesday January 25.
Partying
Burns Baby Burns
The beautiful St John-at-Hackney church provides a backdrop for this three-day extravaganza that’s had every ounce of Scottish fun you could possibly imagine squeezed into it. Expect heaps of neeps (and tatties), recitals of Robbie Burns’s poetry, live pipers, a giant haggis, fire-flinging and a huge, delightfully rowdy ceilidh.
St John-at-Hackney Church. January 26-28.
Still yearning for more Burns? Here's our round-up of the best Burns Night celebrations in London.
And for the full experience, get stuck in to one of the best Burns Night suppers in London.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ