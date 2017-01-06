Five ways to celebrate Epiphany (and get a free meal) in London

Sad to see Christmas go so fast? Worry not, because there's a little bit more Jesus-themed fun to be had this winter.

Epiphany (Jan 6) – sometimes called 'King's Day' or 'La Fête des Rois' (the French go mad for it) – celebrates the visit of the Three Kings to baby Jesus in his manger.

And 'manger' is the key word (how's that GCSE French doing?) as Gallic restaurants across the capital are offering delicious treats – like the Gallete du Rois or 'King's Cake' – to celebrate the big day. Here's our pick of the best.

Popular Islington restaurant Bellanger will be celebrating King’s Day in full French tradition. All you have to do is arrive in a crown on Sunday January 8 and you will receive a free two-course meal including wine, coffee and, of course, a slice of Galette des Rois from 5pm to 10.30pm. Christmas hats, sadly, do not count. They won't accept email reservations, so you'll need to book by calling 020 7226 2555.

Okay, here's the truth: Zédel is fully booked for Sunday Jan 8, when they're offering a free meal to anyone wearing a crown - but wait! There are unreserved tables for walk-ins near the front of the restaurant, so if you're prepared to wait a bit and have a drink at the bar, you'll be rewarded like a King.

The authentic, French, family-owned bakery with shops across London has created a limited edition Galette Frangipane to celebrate King's Day. One lucky slice of galette will have a hidden ceramic charm – so be sure to chew carefully – and a crown, so that whoever finds the ceramic surprise is honoured King or Queen for the day.

To mark the opening of their Chelsea site – and celebrate Epiphany, obvs – Bread Ahead will be serving freshly baked Galette des Rois, available for one day only (Jan 6) at their new shop on Pavillion Road.

Not to be outdone, Belgravia bakery Dominique Ansel has also prepared a mouthwatering King's Cake. If you buy a full cake, you'll even get a paper crown to go with it.

