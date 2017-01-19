Four things to expect at the London Art Fair this week

The London Art Fair is back for its twenty-ninth edition this week. Here are four reasons you should check it out.

A huge range of British art

You're certainly spoilt for choice: 129 galleries are gathering under the roof of the Business Design Centre for the London Art fair, now in its twenty-ninth year. The fair's remit is in British art, which stretches from 1870 through to the present day. Alongside the Brit galleries are some from France, the US and China. And since prices for prints start at a modest £100, you won't (necessarily) need to sell your kidneys on the black market to make any purchases here.

Noé Sendas, 'Sprezatura II', 2016. Courtesy Carlos Carvalho Arte Contemporânea.

Exciting new talent

It's fun to look out for big names when you walk around – but the really exciting stuff at LAF is to be found in the Art Projects section on the first floor. This is a specially curated showcase of younger, fresher artists. If you're willing to part with some cash, this is the stuff you should be snapping up, as these are artists who may well blow up in the next few years, and their work will skyrocket in value. Time to start playing the market!

Wendy McMurdo, 'Young Girl (III)' from 'Let's Go to a Place', 2016.

A cool photography exhibition

Or 'lens-based work', as the LAF website calls it. Whatever it is, the Photo50 exhibition always shows an interesting range of contemporary photography. The theme this year is the Ancient Roman concept of 'gravitas'. Wear your deep-in-serious-thought face as you go around.

A programme of events

If you need a break from walking from booth to booth, take a look at the programme of events, which is particularly big this year. You can hear artists talk about their work, or go on tours of the fair led by experts from Sotheby's. There's even the odd performance scheduled too.

The London Art Fair runs at the Business Design Centre until Sunday. Find out more here.