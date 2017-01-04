Foxlow in Stoke Newington is closing down

Stoke Newington’s branch of the Hawksmoor spin-off restaurant Foxlow is set to close for good next week. It’s the first restaurant closure from the widely successful Hawksmoor group, which is launching its sixth Hawksmoor steak restaurant in London later this year. The news of Foxlow Stoke Newington’s closure follows a ‘zero’ food hygiene rating issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) at the end of December. Owners Will Beckett and Huw Got have cited ‘poor decisions’ at the Stokey branch as the reason for its failure in an official statement.



The all-day restaurant and cocktail bar was the second of the Foxlow chain to open back in 2015, taking over the site of café Homa on Stoke Newington’s Church Street. A couple more ‘neighbourhood’ outlets opened shortly after in Chiswick and Balham, bringing the Foxlow chain up to four London restaurants in total. Foxlow Stoke Newington is set to close for good on January 14, but it will be business as usual at all other London sites.

