Generation broke: what it's like being a Deliveroo rider in London

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Friday January 27 2017, 4:59pm

Millenials. Generation Y. Whatever you call them, there’s a whole group of Londoners in their twenties and thirties who have one thing in common: they’re broke. We asked four young Londoners who are all strapped for cash to talk to us as candidly about money. 

Nathaniel, 24, works as a safety assessor and rider for Deliveroo. He earns around £1,500 a month (£400 from riding) before tax, and lives in a council flat in Ealing Common with two flatmates, paying £700 a month plus bills and council tax.

What's most expensive thing you own?

‘Probably my bike. My girlfriend gave me a bit of money to buy it before I started at Deliveroo. It’s electric and worth more than £1,000. I knew I was going to be doing long hours and thought it would be worth having.’

How much riding do you do for Deliveroo?

‘Almost every weekend. I start at about 4pm or 5pm and finish at 11pm. I earn £4 per delivery. It’s a good system: I can work when I like and I know how much I need to earn, so I know how much I need to work.’

I guess you don't have to shell out for gym membership, then?

‘Yeah, 12 hours’ cycling a week is probably enough. I like to say I won’t have to do “leg day” ever again.’

What do you think you spend the most on?

‘Food. Usually it’s because I don’t have much time between work and being at home so there’s a lot of eating takeaways.’

What's your favourite free thing to do?

‘Go to a pub and drink water. I try not to drink that much these days so I just go and have a pint of water and chill with my mates.’

Is there one thing you spend money on even though you know you can't afford it?

‘Amazon. I’m a big gamer so if there’s any new console coming out and I need it, unfortunately I have to sacrifice some food.’

Do you ever worry about money? 

‘Yeah, it’s all I worry about. If I’m ever short, I’m ruined by rent for the month; and I’m already paying back a debt. It’s a £100 a month for the next few years and if I miss that, it’s really, really bad. So I have those two things at the back of my mind.’

How did the debt happen?

‘I lived in Southampton for a year or so. In that time I had to buy furniture for my flat. I used this website called Littlewoods – you get something for free at first then pay little bits back every month. I also went travelling and got a credit card and blew all of that. I couldn’t pay my rent. I had bailiffs on my back, then a debt agency got involved. I think it turned out I was £6,500 in debt.’

How did it feel when you found out?

‘Panic. I didn’t know what to do. I wasn’t even sure if the debt company I was using was real since I’d never dealt with one before.’

What makes you happy?

‘Money’.

