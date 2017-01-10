  • Blog
Get £1 tacos every Tuesday this month at Wahaca

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Tuesday January 10 2017, 11:12am

For those feeling the pinch after Christmas, Wahaca is hoping to make the new year a bit brighter with a plate of tacos at a bargain price. In a bid to combat the misery of winter, the Mexican chain is introducing 'Taco Tuesday' meaning you can nab yourself a plate of their soft corn tacos for just £1.

Yup, seriously – every Tuesday throughout the month, your first plate of tacos will be just one English pound. The offer is available at every one of Wahaca's restaurants, applies to any of their traditional street food tacos and every diner at your table can have a slice of the action. That's a pretty tasty way to spend a quid, if you ask us. 

Find out more information about Wahaca's offer

Hungry? Check out the best tacos in London.

Or if tacos aren't your thing, you can now get a whole roast dinner in a burger.

