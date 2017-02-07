  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get 50 percent off bowling and food at All Star Lanes in Brick Lane this week

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 2:52pm

Get 50 percent off bowling and food at All Star Lanes in Brick Lane this week

Boutique bowling alley All Star Lanes reopens in Brick Lane this week after a mega refurbishment. To celebrate, there's 50 percent off bowling and food from Wednesday to Friday this week, with tasty options including their NYC Deli Burger with homemade salt beef, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy ‘kimchikraut’. There's also plenty of booze, including a new Brick Lane expresso martini with chilli liqueur. If you can't make it down this week, there's also 25 percent off next week from February 15 to February 17.

Read more about All Star Lanes.

Or find more bowling alleys in London.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Isabelle Aron 988 Posts

Isabelle is the blog editor at Time Out London. She has a hate-hate relationship with the Northern Line. Follow her on Twitter at @izzyaron

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest