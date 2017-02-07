Get 50 percent off bowling and food at All Star Lanes in Brick Lane this week

Boutique bowling alley All Star Lanes reopens in Brick Lane this week after a mega refurbishment. To celebrate, there's 50 percent off bowling and food from Wednesday to Friday this week, with tasty options including their NYC Deli Burger with homemade salt beef, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and spicy ‘kimchikraut’. There's also plenty of booze, including a new Brick Lane expresso martini with chilli liqueur. If you can't make it down this week, there's also 25 percent off next week from February 15 to February 17.
