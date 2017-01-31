Get a bowl of José Pizarro and Tonkotsu's pork ramen for free tomorrow

Expert noodlers Tonkotsu and tapas don José Pizarro have teamed up to create the Iberico pork ramen, with Cinco Jotas presa meat, pea shoots, piquillo peppers and a shot of sherry on the side. And if that's got you salivating, they'll be giving away free bowls of the special tomorrow. The first 20 dishes served on Wednesday February 1 at each branch of Tonkotsu (except Selfridges) will be free. So get down there early and grab yourself a free bowl.
Grab a free bowl tomorrow at Tonkotsu's Soho, East, Mare Street, Notting Hill and Bankside branches.
Got a craving for noodle soup? Check out London's best ramen.
