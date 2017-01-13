Get half-price falafel wraps at Nazari in Camden today

So it's mid-month, and not only are you feeling the pain of over ten days of drab healthy grub, but you're also feeling the post-Christmas pinch. Ouch. Luckily, Kerb Camden regulars Nazari are coming to the rescue today, offering a delicious yet saintly street food fix at half the price.

Their falafel flatbread wrap comes filled with salad, pickles and sauces, adding some serious Middle-Eastern oomph to crunchy falafel balls. Wraps usually cost £6, but for one day only keen customers can snap up a wrap for just £3 from Nazari's wicked blue street food van. And they'll even do Veganuary fans a vegan version at half-price, too. Now, that's a wrap.

A photo posted by @nazari_food on Mar 22, 2016 at 4:36am PDT



Grab a half-price wrap at Nazari's stall at Kerb, West Yard, Camden Lock Place, NW1 8AF.

In other news, a peanut butter and toast bar is popping up in London.

And the Creme Egg café is coming back to London.

