Get half-price food and booze at Grind's new Exmouth Market branch this week

There is nothing quite as nice as a lazy lunch on Exmouth Market, a new branch of coffee and cocktail joint Grind opening this week is making it even more appealing. Grind's new Exmouth Market branch is on the corner of the market (where Café Pistou used to be) and will be serving bottomless brunch by day, and dinner and cocktails by night.

It's the eighth branch of the Grind café-to-bar venues scattered at handy spots throughout London, including London Bridge, Old Street and Holborn, and they're just about to relaunch their menus, since an ex-Soho House Group executive chef joined their team. The new brunch menu already has us salivating: think wild boar benedict, cured salmon, egg and avocado breakfast and nduja baked eggs with whipped feta.

To celebrate the launch, they're offering half-price from food and booze from Tuesday 24 January until Tuesday 31. Time to ditch your Dry January plans, stat.

Book yourself a table at grind.co.uk/exmouthmarketgrind.

Exmouth Market Grind is at 8-10 Exmouth Market, EC1R 4QA.