Get half-price food at MeatLiquor tonight

Got the travel dread? Delay your trip home and take on the tube strike with a full belly instead. MeatLiquor is offering half-price food and drink for one night only across all its branches. The dude-food experts are taking 50 percent off food and drink bills tonight as part of #MeatEasy Monday. Today also happens to be the sixth anniversary of the first ever #MeatEasy pop-up, which spawned the whole MeatLiquor chain as we know and love it today. Aw, happy beefday, you guys.

Love burgers AND roasts? You can now get a whole roast dinner in a burger.

Or check out the best burgers in London.