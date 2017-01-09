  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Get half-price food at MeatLiquor tonight

By Laura Richards Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 5:23pm

Get half-price food at MeatLiquor tonight

Got the travel dread? Delay your trip home and take on the tube strike with a full belly instead. MeatLiquor is offering half-price food and drink for one night only across all its branches. The dude-food experts are taking 50 percent off food and drink bills tonight as part of #MeatEasy Monday. Today also happens to be the sixth anniversary of the first ever #MeatEasy pop-up, which spawned the whole MeatLiquor chain as we know and love it today. Aw, happy beefday, you guys.

Love burgers AND roasts? You can now get a whole roast dinner in a burger

Or check out the best burgers in London.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 55 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest