Got £950 to spare? You can now order the world's most expensive takeaway through Deliveroo

After every drunken night out comes the inevitable rifle through your receipts from the night before to follow the trail of booze and good times you've left in your wake. There was the wine, the shots – and you spent how much on pizza at 3am?! Well, now hungover mornings could become a lot more painful thanks to the chefs at foodie pop-up The Drama Kitchen, who've created the perfect bait for anyone who's knocked back a few pints after pay day – a £950 takeaway.

Yep, for 950 of your hard-earned English pounds you can get 'The Billionaire' delivered straight to your door, featuring a mac 'n' cheese and Caesar salad base served with premium Scottish lobster, 24-month aged parmigiano, imperial Oscietra caviar, black truffle and, er, edible 23 carat gold leaf. It's all available to order through Deliveroo, who'll carry it to your door on a silver platter scattered with fake dosh and accompanied by a glass of Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Whisky.

The Drama Kitchen, based in Battersea, is serving dishes inspired by different Sky Atlantic drama series, and this one is unsurprisingly based on 'Billions' – the show that follows the decadent corruption of a powerful NYC kingpin. It's only available in Battersea, Wandsworth and some areas of Clapham, but any south-west Londoners who don't fancy blowing next month's rent on a takeaway can get a regular version of the pimped up mac 'n' cheese instead.

The Drama Kitchen is open until Sunday January 29 from 5pm to 10.30pm, and for anyone with more money than sense, The Billionaire is available exclusively from Deliveroo.

