Got a crappy Christmas gift? Here's how to swap it for a free burger

You drank too much, you ate too much and you probably got some crappy gifts that you had to feign enthusiasm for. Sound like your Christmas? Well then this should cheer you up (on that last count, at least).

Burger King is swapping unwanted presents for burgers. The first 500 people through the door at the Leicester Square branch after 10am on Boxing Day will be able to offload their gift and get a hot Whopper sandwich in exchange. Because according their marketing officer: 'this holiday season, we want everyone to receive something they will love.' Though before you start feeling guilty, it's all good: the gifts go to charity, so really it's a noble festive gesture.

And if you're stuck indoors eating leftovers on the 26th, you can still get hold of a Whopper voucher to use later, by posting a pic of your crappy Christmas gift alongside #WhopperExchange. Though maybe make sure the gift-giver doesn't follow you first or it'll be coal for you next year.

